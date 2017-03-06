A Commack man who vowed to wage “violent jihad” is a danger to himself, his family and his community and should be held without bail, federal prosecutors argued in court papers filed Monday.

A federal magistrate in Brooklyn issued a temporary order of detention on Saturday for Elvis Redzepagic, 26, and prosecutors moved to make that permanent in a court proceeding expected later Monday in U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

Redzepagic had told investigators he was “prepared to strap a bomb on and sacrifice himself,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Saturday.

After an earlier arrest on an unrelated minor charge, Redzepagic told Suffolk County police, “I’m going to leave this country and I’m going to come back with an Army — Islam is coming,” the federal complaint states.

Redzepagic, a U.S. citizen who once worked as a Manhattan doorman, is charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, and an al-Qaida affiliate, Jabhat al-Nusra.

A memorandum filed Monday said that during the past month, Redzepagic “has engaged in a series of actions which highlight the danger he presents to the community, in general, and himself, his family and law enforcement authorities.”

It said his family called 911 twice to ask that he be removed from their home because of violent behavior, including cutting his tattoos off with a knife and threatening to behead his mother.

“Finally, upon his federal arrest for the instant offense, on March, 3, 2017, the defendant told one of the arresting officers, ‘I really feel like stabbing you right now,’ ” the memo said.

Investigators from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force interviewed Redzepagic on Feb. 2 and 3, after Suffolk police arrested him on a marijuana possession charge.

Redzepagic told task force investigators that in 2015 he tried to travel to Syria to join his cousin, who Redzepagic said is a follower of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and a battalion commander, according to the complaint.

Redzepagic was unable to cross into Syria from Turkey, so in 2016, he tried again, this time through Jordan, which deported him. Investigators said they found numerous messages sent from Redzepagic’s Facebook account that include references to him wishing to fight for God and trying to enter Syria.

Redzepagic’s lawyer, Mildred Whalen, said in a statement Saturday that her client “is an American citizen who has been fully cooperative with the government’s investigation. We hope to work with Mr. Redzepagic’s family to show the Court and the government that Mr. Redzepagic needs treatment and care, not imprisonment.”