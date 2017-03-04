A Commack man accused of attempting to provide support to the Islamic State and to travel to Syria has been ordered held without bail.

A federal criminal complaint detailing the arrest and allegations against Elvis Redzepagic, 26, was unsealed in federal court Saturday, according to the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Redzepagic, who was arrested at his home in Commack on Friday, was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS and the al-Nusrah Front.

A judge remanded him without bail at his arraignment Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn. The government asked Saturday that he be held as a flight risk and a danger to the community. He is due back in court Monday in U.S. District Court in Central Islip for a bail hearing.

Mildred Whalen, an attorney representing Redzepagic, did not immediately comment. She said in court that Redzepagic should get treatment for a drug problem, which she did not specify. Under the federal complaint, Redzepagic was not required to enter a plea.

Authorities said Redzepagic, a U.S. citizen, had attempted to join terrorist organizations by traveling to the Middle East twice in the past two years. Redzepagic allegedly was in contact over Facebook with a man believed to be a battalion commander and member of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, also known as ISIS, or the al-Nusrah Front in Syria.

He attempted to travel to Syria through Turkey in July 2015 but was unable to, authorities said. He then attempted to move through Jordan in August 2016 but was deported by Jordanian authorities.

Redzepagic told his contact in October 2015 that he believed “jihad” to mean “you fight for the sake of God” and “die for the sake of Allah” and he traveled to Turkey to “perform Jihad and join Jabhat al-Nusra.” In an interview with law enforcement, he said he was prepared to strap a bomb to himself.

“This defendant made numerous attempts to travel to Syria to wage violent jihad,” U.S. Attorney Robert L. Capers said in a news release. “We will continue to track down and prosecute individuals like the defendant before they are able to become foreign fighters or harm the United States and its allies.”

Redzepagic worked as a doorman in Manhattan but was fired, according to a source. No additional information was available.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Suffolk County Police Department, the Nassau County Police Department and the Port Authority Police Department assisted in the investigation, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

With Matthew Chayes