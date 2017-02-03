A Commack man was arrested and charged Friday in federal court with downloading child pornography.

Stephen Milner, 31, did not enter a plea during his appearance in Central Islip before Magistrate Judge Anne Shields. Dressed in a gray and green hoodie, he looked down as he listened to his parents put up $100,000 of the equity in their house as a bond for his freedom.

In a criminal complaint, Homeland Security Special Agent Debra Gerbasi said that as part of a child pornography investigation she downloaded several videos, each depicting an unidentified adult man engaged in sexual activity with a prepubescent boy or girl.

Gerbasi said she traced the address of a computer that was downloading the same videos to the home where Milner lives with his parents, and she said in the complaint that she executed a search warrant on the house on Friday.

She said in the complaint that Milner told her he downloaded and viewed the child pornography and kept it on an external hard drive in a folder labeled “Incest.” He said he had been doing this for about 10 years, the complaint said, and knew it was illegal.

Defense attorney Randi Chavis of the Federal Defenders told Shields her client had no criminal history and vowed to comply with any conditions the judge put on his freedom.

Shields told Milner the conditions include home detention, no unsupervised contact with any children and having any computer that he uses be inspected and monitored by federal pretrial services officials. Milner’s parents agreed to set passwords on their computers and not share them with their son.

She told Milner that the only times he’s allowed to leave the home are to see his lawyer, come to court, go to religious services or go to a job if he gets one. If he’s unsure whether he’s allowed to leave the house, Shields advised him to check with his lawyer.

“Don’t take chances with that,” she said.