U.S. Rep. Peter King will hold congressional hearings in Central Islip on gang violence and MS-13’s role, he told anxious community members at a meeting in the hamlet Tuesday night — less than a week after the bodies of four teenagers and young men were found in a nearby park.

King (R-Seaford) spoke during a meeting of the Central Islip Coalition of Good Neighbors, a monthly gathering to discuss community issues. The meeting usually attracts a crowd of about 20 but that number swelled Tuesday night after the discovery of the four bodies at a Central Islip park near the corner of Clayton Street and Lowell Avenue.

Authorities have said they believe the slayings may be the work of the ruthless MS-13 street gang that is connected to similar recent killings of teenagers in the Brentwood area.

Police have said that the bodies of Justin Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue, Jorge Tigre, 18 of Bellport, Jefferson Villalobos, 18, of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Michael Lopez Banegas, 20, of Brentwood were found in the park on April 12.

King, who chairs the House of Representatives Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence, attended the event the Knights of Columbus hall at 62 Carleton Ave., along with Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini.

The congressman praised the work of Suffolk police and the FBI in investigating a spate of gang violence in the area but said he plans to address the issue in Congress in the next few weeks.

The recent murders have already made national news as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a crackdown on MS-13 on Tuesday, promising the killers: “We will find you.”

