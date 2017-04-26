The pickup truck driver who prosecutors had said was drunk when he crashed into a limousine, killing four women on a North Fork winery tour in the summer of 2015, was sentenced Wednesday to a conditional discharge.

Steve Romeo, 56, of Southold, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, a traffic infraction. His license was suspended for 90 days and he was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $380 in court fees.

Romeo initially was charged with driving while intoxicated, but prosecutors have said he had no way to avoid hitting the limo.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho agreed to a conditional discharge in exchange for Romeo’s plea. A conditional discharge means no further punishment will imposed as long as the defendant stays out of trouble for a specific period of time.

The victims’ family members packed the Central Islip courtroom, some wailed and cried, some shouted out during proceeding: “Ooh! 90 days!?” They yelled expletives, calling it a disgrace and a travesty.

Romeo, a Southold marine services company co-owner at the time of the accident, quickly left the court surrounded by a large group of people including his attorney, family members and friends. Romeo did not speak during the plea proceeding and did not respond to reporters’ questions outside of court.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“What we said from the beginning of this case is that Steve Romeo was not the fault or the cause of the accident nor was he intoxicated,” Romeo’s attorney, Stephen O’Brien, of Nesconset, said outside of court. “Today’s resolution of the case confirms that.”

The limo driver, Carlos Pino, 59, of Old Bethpage, had been charged with criminally negligent homicide because prosecutors had said he did not look for oncoming traffic or stop before attempting to make a U-turn on July 18 at the intersection of County Route 48 and Depot Lane in Cutchogue.

Camacho dismissed the criminal charges against Pino in October, ruling that Pino’s attempt to make a U-turn may have been unwise without a clear view of oncoming traffic, but it did not rise to the definition of a crime.

The crash killed Amy Grabina, 23, of Commack; Stephanie Belli, 23, of Kings Park; and Lauren Baruch, 24, and Brittney Schulman, 23, both of Smithtown.

Camacho moved the proceeding from his courtroom on the third floor to a larger courtroom normally used for arraignments on the ground floor after a voluminous amount of supporters for Romeo, as well as the victims, showed up Wednesday morning.

After Camacho accepted the plea, O’Brien attempted to address the families of the victims in an emotionally charged courtroom.

Family members in the crowd shouted, “Why don’t you look at us?”

After the sentencing, O’Brien said Romeo “has felt sorrow for the families from day one,” and that Romeo expresses his condolences to all of the families.

“It’s probably the saddest case I’ve been involved in 30-plus years in this system,” O’Brien said. “There’s just nothing that Steve can do to ever restore the families to what they were before the accident.”

O’Brien said he had been preparing for hearings and did not know a plea would be possible until Tuesday night.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“There is so much evidence in this case that shows Steve Romeo to be a very good person,” O’Brien said. “There’s videos of Steve at the scene; for 16 minutes in those videos he’s talking to police officers, fire officials, civilians at that scene.”

Blood from Romeo was drawn an hour and 40 minutes after the crash. Tests showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.066 percent, under the legal threshold of 0.08, but prosecutors had said they intended to show that Romeo was legally intoxicated at the time of the wreck.

Assistant District Attorney John Scott Prudenti said outside court that the plea deal “was necessitated by the results of the blood-alcohol levels and rules of evidence with respect to the use of our extrapolation — what we would be permitted to do with the forensic testimony.”

Prudenti noted that the BAC levels “had never been through the roof as we’ve seen with other cases.”

“Because of this and after meeting with the families, we felt the resolution at the best, we would have been able to prove that he was just barely over a .08,” Prudenti said, “and very likely that it would have been resulted in just a little over a .06, which is the legal level of impairment in the state of New York.”