HIGHLIGHTS Chandran Nathan pleads guilt to second-degree criminal solicitation

He offered $10G for kidnapping, waterboarding of ex-Nassau prosecutor, prosecutors say

A man serving prison time for a 1993 murder admitted a plot Friday to hire someone to kidnap and torture the Nassau prosecutor from his trial in the love-triangle slaying of a Manhasset medical student.

Chandran Nathan, 59, pleaded guilty in Nassau County Court to a charge of second-degree criminal solicitation in exchange for a judge’s commitment to a sentence of 3 to 6 years in prison.

Nathan, an inmate in the upstate Shawangunk Correctional Facility, already is serving 37 1⁄2 years to life in prison for the 1993 killing of a 20-year-old medical student in the doorway of the victim’s Manhasset home.

In the current case, prosecutors said Nathan offered to pay $10,000 for the kidnapping and waterboarding of former Nassau prosecutor Fred Klein to get Klein to give a videotaped statement that Nathan’s confession from his murder trial was coerced.

Nathan admitted in court Friday under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Anne Donnelly that between last May and October he tried to arrange Klein’s kidnapping in order to have him beaten into giving a statement about the original trial.

After the plea, Klein released a statement to Newsday saying: “I thank the district attorney’s office and other law enforcement agencies for their vigilance on my family’s behalf.”

Nathan’s attorney, Stephen G. Murphy of Brooklyn, has said previously that his client wanted to end his incarceration so he could care for his cancer-stricken mother, but has exhausted his appeals and isn’t eligible for parole until 2030.

Murphy said after Friday’s plea that Nathan had been captured on videotape and on an audio recording discussing the plot with an undercover cop.

“His mother would have been subpoenaed to come to court. And his mother’s 83 years old and he did not want that to happen. And I believe under the circumstances, he made a wise choice,” Murphy added of the plea.

In the murder case, Nathan was convicted of killing Shaleen Wadhwani. Nathan was married, but was jealous Wadhwani got engaged to a woman he wanted for himself, authorities said during the trial.

Nathan killed Wadhwani in May 1993 by repeatedly firing an assault rifle at him, and the victim’s fiancee, Hema Sakhrani, jumped to her death two days later while distraught over his death.

During the trial, Nathan’s attorney had tried to convince jurors that his client wasn’t responsible for the killing because he was mentally ill.

In a statement later Friday, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas called Nathan’s crime “a foolhardy effort to coerce fake evidence to exonerate him,” said her office takes “any threat to our current and former colleagues extremely seriously.”

She also credited Nassau police, state correction officials and her office’s investigators with exposing and stopping the scheme.