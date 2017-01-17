A Holbrook man was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after police said he crashed his pickup truck into the woods off Sunrise Highway in Patchogue on Monday — and had to be revived by a police officer using Narcan.
Anthony Longo, 49, of Spruce Drive, was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue after the rescue and now faces arraignment at a later date.
Suffolk County police said Longo was driving his 2009 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Sunrise when he lost control and the vehicle left the roadway between Exits 52 and 53 Monday at about 4:55 p.m., crashing into a wooded area along the north side of the road — all as Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Joy witnessed the accident.
Police said Joy responded and found Longo unconscious inside the locked pickup. Joy then broke a window and, with assistance from a passing motorist who stopped to help, pulled Longo from the pickup.
It was then, police said, that Joy administered Narcan — and revived Longo, who was then transported to Brookhaven.
Narcan is used to revive victims of an opiate overdose.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.