A Copiague man was sentenced on Friday to 12 1⁄2 years in prison for masterminding a conspiracy to swindle banks out of more than $20 million by fraudulently obtaining mortgages during a boom in the real estate market more than a decade ago.

Federal prosecutors said that the fraudulent actions of Aaron Wider not only contributed to the eventual bust in the real estate market because of inflated property values, but helped fuel the situation of abandoned, uncared for houses, known as Zombie houses, on Long Island.

Wider, 51, former head of mortgage bank HTFC Corp. in Garden City, who faced up to 30 years in prison, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud in January of 2016 after a four-week trial in federal court in Central Islip.

U. S. District Judge Arthur Spatt in Central Islip also sentenced Wider to 5 years supervised release, and ordered him to undergo mental health and drug counseling, and make restitution of $22 million. Spatt said, though, that since Wider had little resources he was unlikely to pay the restitution.

Eastern District federal prosecutor Artie McConnell, who prosecuted the case along with Allen Bode, had asked that Wider be sentenced to the maximum term of 30 years, because of his “brazen” conduct, adding that “Long Island became the epicenter of Zombie houses because of people like Aaron Wider.”

But while Spatt called Wider’s operation “a tremendously fraudulent, extensive scheme,” the judge said that 30 years would be “draconian.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Spatt, who is proud of his own Navy service, said he took into consideration that Wider had enlisted and served in the Navy, although federal prosecutors argued in court and court papers that Wider had received an administrative discharge from the Navy as a “result of violent, drunken and insubordinate behavior.”

Wider did not comment before the sentence was imposed.

His attorney, Aaron Goldsmith, of Manhattan, declined to comment, except to say that Wider planned an appeal.

Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District, Bridget Rohde said in a statement: “Aaron Wider perpetrated a massive mortgage fraud scheme, the effects of which are still felt to this day by financial institutions and homeowners … Today’s sentence sends a strong message that those who manipulate and abuse the lending process will be held accountable.”

“Wider’s scheme won him millions of dollars in profits and delivered a crushing blow to the financial institutions who became unwitting players in this game, Rohde said. “But as we know, banks aren’t the only victims in these types of fraud-for-profits scams. A compromised banking system, which threatens both the stability of our economy and the safety of our assets, is a risk to us all.”

There was witness testimony and documentary evidence during the trial that Wider’s associates bought the houses, and along with Wider, sold them to a trust that they set up on the same day, then used an inflated assessment to resell them to a new owner at much higher prices, sometimes double the original purchase price.

Then they resold what prosecutors called “toxic” mortgages in the secondary market, pocketing the difference between the real and inflated values, prosecutors said. All of the homes, bought and resold between 2003 and 2008, wound up in foreclosure, leaving banks and investors on the hook for the inflated value after the real estate market crash of 2008.

Several of Wider’s associates were convicted in the scheme and are awaiting sentencing.

Deputy Nassau County assessor Eileen Ryan told the jury during Wider’s trial that she flagged transactions with HTFC holding the mortgage. For example, Ferrara bought a Carman Mill Road property in Massapequa for $450,000 on Jan. 31, 2007, and immediately transferred it to a trust bearing the seller’s name. The same day, the property was resold for $800,000, she said.

“On its face, unexplainable,” she said. “There was a whole pocket with that same pattern.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Wider told Newsday in 2007 when it first reported on the scheme that he bought houses in poor repair, fixed them up and resold them.

“These are houses that were bought in distress,” Wider said at the time. “Since I lend my own money, I can sell the property any price that I want.”