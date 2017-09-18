Two men were arrested late Sunday night in connection with an investigation into online narcotics sales, Nassau County police said.
Police said the two men — Dean J. Moran, 29, of Great Neck, and Nicolas Chapman, 27, of New Hyde Park — were arrested as the Long Island Heroin Task Force was investigating narcotics being sold over the internet in the Franklin Square area.
Authorities said they found cocaine, Ecstasy, LSD, marijuana, Oxycodone and liquid THC during their investigation.
Both men were arrested at 11:10 p.m. Sunday. Moran was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, while Chapman was charged with attempted petty larceny.
The two were arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday. Details of the arraignments were not immediately available Monday.
