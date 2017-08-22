They stole a bag containing a man’s clothing and his phone, which he’d left inside a West Hempstead deli, then beat him and stole his cash when confronted, police said.

The suspected attackers — two men and a woman — were arrested within hours, however, because the victim knew them, Nassau County police said.

Police said victim, a 21-year-old man, exited the Cherry Valley Deli on Hempstead Turnpike at about 2:30 a.m. Monday and realized he’d left the bag, containing clothing and his iPhone 7, inside the store. As the victim was walking back into the deli, police said, he saw one of the suspects exiting — with his bag in tow. That suspect then entered a black sport utility vehicle and police said the victim went to the truck, confronted the suspect and attempted to retrieve his property.

But, instead of handing over the bag, police said, the driver and a passenger began punching the victim.

The victim managed to grab the bag, but police said all three of the suspects exited the SUV, attacked the victim and then stole cash from his pants pocket. Then, police said, the trio fled.

The problem for those suspects, police said, is that the victim knew their names. And, after an investigation, police arrested George Jordan-Gonzales, 25, and Karina Colato, 22, both of Potter Lane, Levittown, and Aaron Moodie, 17, of Glow Lane, Hicksville. Jordan-Gonzales and Colato, who police said was the driver, were arrested in West Hempstead at 8:49 p.m. Police said Moodie surrendered at 10:30 p.m.

All three were charged with second-degree robbery and face arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.