Three New Cassel residents were arrested Wednesday afternoon, after police said they attacked three officers.
Officers responded to a call about a disturbance on Irving Street just before noon. When they arrived, they began interviewing Crystal Sinclair, 26, who began screaming and charged past the officers, police said.
Authorities say police tried to arrest Sinclair when Orlando Mosley, 28, began to pull her away from officers. Mosley then punched an officer and a struggle ensued, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
During the confrontation, Dionne Davis, 19, who also lives at the residence, jumped on an officer’s back, according to a Nassau police news release.
Three officers were injured during the altercation, which ended with the arrest of Davis, Mosley and Sinclair.
Sinclair is charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and first-degree resisting arrest. Mosley and Davis are charged with second-degree assault, second-degree resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. Davis is also charged with an additional count of second-degree assault.
The three will be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.