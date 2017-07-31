Seven Suffolk County residents were arrested by Southampton Town police in connection with a sting operation and charged with selling alcohol to minors, police said.

Five other people were arrested on related charges as part of the operation, which was conducted Saturday at 18 establishments — including one underage Connecticut man charged with a felony after he used bogus identification, officials said, adding he also faced a violation for possessing alcohol.

Six of the defendants who police said sold the alcohol face a charge of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sales to a minor, both misdemeanors.

Police said an underage agent bought alcohol from the defendants during the undercover operation at clubs, convenience stores and gas stations.

“Several of the businesses were found to be in violation of security guard use and licensing along with other minor [State Liquor Authority] violations,” police said in a news release about the operation.

Other defendants face related charges after officials said they worked as security guards without proper licensing, or employed an unlicensed security guard and possessed fake ID.

It was not clear whether any of the defendants had hired attorneys Monday night.

Southampton Town Police made the following arrests and released the defendants on appearance tickets requiring them to return to court at a later date:

Saeed Akhtar, 58, of Patchogue was arrested at Valero Gas at 7 Peconic Ave. in Riverside. Zubair Ahsan, 37, of East Patchogue was arrested at 7-Eleven at 721 Flanders Rd. in Flanders. Ismail Demiresik, 54, of Hampton Bays was arrested at the Shell Gas Station at 172 W. Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays.

Frayner Figueroa-Solorzan, 18, of Riverhead, was arrested at a 7-Eleven on 721 Flanders Rd. in Flanders. Morena Garcia-Palma, 24, of Flanders was arrested at the Garden Deli at 790 Flanders Rd. in Flanders. James Simpson, 26, of West Islip was arrested at Oryea at 281 CR 39 in Southampton. Erdogan Suni, 61, of Babylon was arrested at Sunoco Gas at 478 CR 39 in Southampton.

In addition, Bryant Figueroa, 30, of Smithtown and Andrew Evans, 22, of Memphis, Tennessee, were arrested at AM Southampton at 125 Tuckahoe Lane in Southampton, and Ervin Esson, 24, of Calverton, was arrested at North Sea Tavern at 1271 North Sea Rd. in North Sea.

The three men were charged with working as security guards without possessing the required New York State Security Guard License, police said.

Benjamin C. Hamer, 19, of Westport Connecticut, was arrested at AM Southampton at 125 Tuckahoe Lane in Southampton, police said, after he was observed inside the club with alcohol and after he produced a fake Pennsylvania driver’s license, police said.

He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and possession of alcohol by a person under 21, a violation. He was held for arraignment, but no further information was available.

And police arrested Jonathan Pirozzi, 43, of North Sea at North Sea Tavern at 1271 North Sea Rd. in North Sea after they said they learned he had employed an unlicensed security guard. He faces a misdemeanor charge of employing unlicensed security guard and was released on an appearance ticket.

Southampton Town Police ask anyone with information to call 631-728-5000, the Southampton Town Detective Unit at 631-702-2230 or the Crime Hotline at 631-728-3454. All calls will be kept confidential.