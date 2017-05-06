A 78-year-old woman was awakened from her sleep by an intruder in her Albertson home early Saturday and was pushed to the floor when the suspect confronted her, Nassau County police said.

Third Squad detectives are investigating the burglary on Lea Place that occurred at 12:05 a.m., police said in a news release.

When the woman heard a noise at her front door, she got up and started to walk to the bedroom door when the suspect approached her, told her to get back into bed, pushed her to the floor and ran out of the front door, police said.

Officers found that the front door had been pried open and there was damage to the door jam and frame. No injuries were reported, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The suspect is described by police as about 6’1” tall, 240 lbs., and was wearing black clothing and had a black backpack over his shoulder and was carrying a flashlight.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.