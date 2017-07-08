A Wyandanch man was arraigned Saturday in connection with a string of gunpoint robberies since June at gas stations in Nassau County, police said.

Nassau police said Randy Hill, 39, displayed a handgun and demanded money on June 27 at 1:10 a.m. at an Exxon Gas Station on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown and again later that day at 10:55 p.m. at the Lukoil Gas Station on North Broadway in North Massapequa.

On July 6, he displayed a handgun and demanded money at a Gulf Gas Station on South Broadway in Hicksville, police said.

A police investigation led officers to determine that Donna Hovanec, 36, of Deer Park, was involved in the June 27 robbery at the Exxon Gas Station, according to a news release.

Hill was charged with three counts of second-degree robbery, all class C felonies, and Hovanec was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree robbery, police said.

Hill was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead, where bail was set at $150,000 bond or $75,000 cash, court records show. He is due back in court on Tuesday. Attorney information was not immediately available.