The theft of a statue of a baby Jesus from an East Islip church has prompted a hate-crimes probe, police said Tuesday.

The statue, part of a nativity scene displayed at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 20 Harrison Ave., was stolen between Christmas Day on Sunday at 1:15 p.m., and Monday at 9 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Officials with the church and the diocese were not immediately available to comment.

See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats

Anyone with information about the theft should call 631-852-6181 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.