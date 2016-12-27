The theft of a statue of a baby Jesus from an East Islip church has prompted a hate-crimes probe, police said Tuesday.
The statue, part of a nativity scene displayed at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 20 Harrison Ave., was stolen between Christmas Day on Sunday at 1:15 p.m., and Monday at 9 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement.
Officials with the church and the diocese were...
Officials with the church and the diocese were not immediately available to comment.
Anyone with information about the theft should call 631-852-6181 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
