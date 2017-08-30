Subscribe
    Cops: Baby-sitter in dispute with mom left infant at Jake’s 58 casino

    Dejuana Stewart was charged, police said, after she

    Dejuana Stewart was charged, police said, after she and two others abandoned a 9-month-old at a casino in a dispute with the baby's mother on Aug. 29, 2017. (Credit: SCPD)

    A teenage baby-sitter, her Ronkonkoma mother, and the girl’s boyfriend were arrested after the trio left an infant with security personnel at an Islandia casino Tuesday evening, police said.

    Each was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after abandoning the 9-month-old in a dispute with the baby’s mother, Suffolk County police said.

    Police said the sitter is 14 years old,...

