A teenage baby-sitter, her Ronkonkoma mother, and the girl’s boyfriend were arrested after the trio left an infant with security personnel at an Islandia casino Tuesday evening, police said.
Each was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after abandoning the 9-month-old in a dispute with the baby’s mother, Suffolk County police said.
Police said the sitter is 14 years old,...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.