A Brooklyn man has been accused of taking a state driver’s license test for another person, Nassau County police said.
Mario Gedeon, 64, was arrested Monday after he went to the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Bethpage to take a test for a motorcycle license, police said.
Gedeon, who has driver’s license, had gone to the same office on April 14 with two other people, police said.
They were spotted switching paperwork, and a DMV worker recognized Gedeon as a man who had been in the office several times during the past year, police said.
All three left, but Gedeon returned Monday to take another test and was recognized by a DMV investigator, who notified officers from the Crimes Against Property Squad, police said.
Gedeon was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of falsifying business records and offering an false instrument for filing.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.