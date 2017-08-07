Two vehicles collided Sunday night on Seamans Neck Road in Levittown, and one of them ended up in the yard of a home, police said.
News 12 Long Island reported that one driver fled the scene and the other driver suffered minor injuries.
Images from the scene showed a section of wooden fencing knocked down and a damaged above-ground pool.
The accident was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near Holmes Street, police said.
