Two vehicles collided Sunday night on Seamans Neck Road in Levittown, and one of them ended up in the yard of a home, police said.

News 12 Long Island reported that one driver fled the scene and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Images from the scene showed a section of wooden fencing knocked down and a damaged above-ground pool.

The accident was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near Holmes Street, police said.