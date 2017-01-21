A Commack man was arrested Friday night and charged with driving while intoxicated after he slammed his vehicle into a tree, police said.

George Montenes, 59, was behind the wheel of a 2004 Jeep when it went out of control and struck a tree at Coconut Drive and Scholar Lane in Commack around 10 p.m., police said.

He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Arraignment and attorney information for Montenes was not immediately available.