Southold Town police responding to a report of a motorist weaving across lanes of traffic arrested the driver after an officer saw her holding a cellphone in her hands and steering with her elbows, police said.
Town police said driver Angela Randazzo, 27, had a suspended license and was in possession of marijuana when she was arrested on Main Road in Cutchogue at 7:12 a.m. Wednesday.
Another motorist had reported a white Ford Crown Victoria crossing over the lane markings, police said.
She was charged with driving with a suspended license, texting and driving, and driving with no hands on the steering wheel, police said.
She was released on $100 cash bail, police said.
