The death of a man discovered in the Massapequa preserve on Thursday afternoon was ruled a homicide, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Homicide detectives were still trying to identify the young Hispanic man and are asking for the public’s help.

“If he closely fits or even resembles somebody you know that’s missing or that you haven’t seen, please contact us,” said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the homicide squad.

The body was found just before 2:10 p.m. in the preserve Thursday, near Seaview and Ocean avenues, police said.

A man walking his dog discovered the victim in a heavily wooded area of the park, Fitzpatrick said. The dog was walking off-leash and led the man to the scene, where he called police.

Police described the victim as in his late teens to early 20s and about 5 foot 3 inches tall, with black hair, cut shorter on the sides and long on top. He had on a dark American Eagle brand three-button shirt.

Fitzpatrick said the victim had several lacerations and blunt force trauma to his upper body and head.

“These injuries appear to be from a large cutting instrument,” Fitzpatrick said.

Police believe the body may have been there as long as three weeks.

The 432-acre park, officially named the Peter J. Schmitt Massapequa Preserve, straddles Sunrise Highway and contains bike and hiking trails.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.

With Ellen Yan