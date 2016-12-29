One driver was arrested after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in West Hempstead. Nassau County police said the crash occurred on Hempstead Turnpike at Westminster Road at 2:37 a.m. (Credit: Paul Mazza)
One driver was arrested after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday in West Hempstead, police said.
Nassau County police said the crash occurred on Hempstead Turnpike at Westminster Road at 2:37 a.m.
The crash left both vehicles overturned and debris scattered all across the roadway.
Police said two people — believed to be the two drivers — were hospitalized with non-life-threatening...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
One driver was arrested after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday in West Hempstead, police said.
Nassau County police said the crash occurred on Hempstead Turnpike at Westminster Road at 2:37 a.m.
The crash left both vehicles overturned and debris scattered all across the roadway.
Police said two people — believed to be the two drivers — were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The identities of the drivers were not released.
Police said charges are pending against the driver who was arrested and those charges would be detailed later.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.