One driver was arrested after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday in West Hempstead, police said.

Nassau County police said the crash occurred on Hempstead Turnpike at Westminster Road at 2:37 a.m.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The crash left both vehicles overturned and debris scattered all across the roadway.

Police said two people — believed to be the two drivers — were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The identities of the drivers were not released.

Police said charges are pending against the driver who was arrested and those charges would be detailed later.

Long IslandLI car accidents