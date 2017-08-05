A driver of a reportedly stolen vehicle was critically injured in a Melville crash during a police pursuit early Saturday, a Suffolk County police official said.

At about 4 a.m., police began pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen, Assistant Suffolk Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said.

“The pursuit ended when the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle crashed and flipped,” Meyers said in a telephone interview.

The driver was taken from the scene near Old County Road and Ponderosa Drive to a local hospital and is listed critical condition but is expected to survive, Meyers said.

Three other occupants in the vehicle, all of whom were minors, were not injured or sustained minor injuries, he said.

The driver, whose name, age and gender was not immediately released, has been charged with possession of stolen property, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of violating Leandra’s Law, Meyers said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We have very, very specific rules and procedures of how a pursuit is initiated and approved by supervisors, all of which was done appropriately last night,” Meyers said. Meyers did not immediately release information on where the vehicle had been reported stolen from, where the pursuit initiated or how long it lasted.

Meyers said the police department would be releasing further information later in the day Saturday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.