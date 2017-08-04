A hit-and-run driver struck a man riding a motorized bicycle Thursday evening in Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

The victim was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver fled the scene of the crash, which occurred about 7:15 p.m. on South Ocean Avenue at Smith Street, police said.