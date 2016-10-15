A South Hempstead man was arrested and charged with a slew of crimes — including driving while intoxicated — after he smashed his luxury convertible into another vehicle on Merrick Road on Friday night, causing the second car to split in half, police said.

Dustin B. Brandon, 27, of May Street, was speeding in a black 2016 Mercedes-Benz when it collided with a red Mazda Miata near Oceanside Road in Rockville Centre at 9:06 p.m., Nassau County police said in a news release.

The impact cut the Mazda and caused a rear tire to detach and strike the windshield of a tractor trailer in a nearby CVS parking lot, police said. The Mercedes overturned and landed on the south side of Merrick Road, just east of Oceanside Road, and came to a rest against a utility pole, police said.

Emergency responders from the Rockville Centre police and fire departments extricated Brandon and his passenger, a 25-year-old woman, from the car. Brandon sustained nonlife-threatening injuries to his head and leg, and his passenger sustained a lower-leg injury, authorities said. The driver of the Mazda, whose name and age were not released, sustained internal injuries, authorities said. All three were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Attorney information for Brandon was not immediately available. Brandon has been charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of assault and criminal mischief, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.