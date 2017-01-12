A Bay Shore man was arrested and charged with DWI after he failed to stop at a stop sign early Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Brentwood and crashed his car into a home, police said. (Credit: Paul Mazza)
A Bay Shore man was arrested and charged with DWI after police said he failed to stop at a stop sign early Thursday in Brentwood and crashed his car into a home.
The accident occurred at the corner of Kopf Street and Grand Boulevard at about 3 a.m., Suffolk County police said. Police said there were no injuries and the home sustained minor damage.
Wilbur Funes, 22, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.
Police said Funes was driving his 2004 Infiniti westbound on Kopf when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Grand Boulevard, crossing the road and crashing into the home in the 200 block of Grand. Additional details were not available.
