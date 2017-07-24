A Massapequa Park man was charged with drunken driving after losing control of his motorcycle while passing an accident scene on the shoulder of Ocean Parkway Sunday night, State Police said.
John Vlismas, 51, was ejected from his seat and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with multiple injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
Vlismas was passing the accident scene on the westbound lanes of Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach about 9 p.m. Sunday when his 2002 Suzuki struck the driver’s side mirror of a pickup truck of the Babylon Bay Town Constable, police said.
The town constable had stopped on the right shoulder to assist a state trooper who was investigating property damage from a two-car accident, police said.
Vlismas was scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Aug. 11 on charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation and several traffic violation, police said.
