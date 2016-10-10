An East Islip man ran from a crash scene in Bay Shore on Sunday, then pulled a knife on an off-duty NYPD officer who chased him, Suffolk County police said.

The off-duty cop fired his weapon but did not strike Sean Burke, 40, of Marianna Place, when he encountered him in a yard near the crash scene, police said in a news release.

Burke, who ran off again, was arrested hours later by Suffolk police on charges of menacing a police officer, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance, the release said.

At about 10:40 p.m., the off-duty officer stopped to help at a crash scene on the Southern State Parkway in Bay Shore, police said.

Burke, one of the drivers in the two-vehicle crash, was attempting to leave the scene when the officer, who identified himself, told him he had to stay, the release said.

Burke disregarded the officer’s commands and ran off, with the off-duty cop chasing him into a nearby neighborhood, police said.

In a yard of a home on Joan Road in Bay Shore, Burke displayed a knife and approached the officer, the release said.

The officer fired his service weapon but did not strike Burke, who then fled again.

Burke, who still had the knife in his possession, was arrested by Suffolk police at about 1:20 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Sunrise Highway’s north service road in West Islip, the release said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.