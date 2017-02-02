An East Islip man has been arrested on charges of possessing illegal fireworks and controlled substances, Suffolk County police said Thursday.
Police issued Anthony Chiuchiolo, 26, a desk appearance ticket on Jan. 25 after authorities searching his bedroom found illegal fireworks along with a duffle bag containing explosive powders and blasting caps, police said.
Authorities said the powders could have caused a powerful explosion.
Police said numerous 911 complaints and Crime Stoppers tips prompted authorities, including a bomb expert, to investigate the home on Connetquot Avenue.
The Suffolk County Arson Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the probe, police said.
Chiuchiolo was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of fireworks and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.
He is set to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on March 27.
