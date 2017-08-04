A Florida man faces arraignment Friday, charged with breaking into a car and using the garage door opener to gain access to a home in Lynbrook earlier this week and also with stealing a car from another house — this one in Hewlett, police said.
Nassau County police said Jordan Whitfield, 24, of Lakeland, Florida, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation. He was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief and is scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead.
Police said Whitfield ransacked a car parked in the driveway of a home on South Williams Street in Lynbrook just before 2 a.m. on Monday, removing a garage door opener and using it to gain access to the garage and then the home — where he was confronted in a hallway by the homeowner, who police said awakened when he heard the garage door open.
The homeowner then chased Whitfield from the home before anything was stolen, police said.
Police said that the subsequent investigation by Fifth Precinct detectives revealed that Whitfield allegedly also stole a car on Monday, from a home on Kent Drive in Hewlett. Police said that during that theft, Whitfield removed keys from the console, backed the vehicle though a gate and then drove off.
It was not immediately clear what evidence led police to Whitfield. It was not clear if Whitfield was represented by counsel.
