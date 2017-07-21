A Franklin Square man with three prior drunken driving convictions was arrested and charged with DWI after a Nassau County police officer saw his 2000 Chevrolet Blazer weaving and almost colliding with other vehicles Thursday evening in Merrick, police said.
Joseph Jacaruso, 51, of Adams Avenue, was arrested after the 8 p.m. traffic stop and charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to stay in a single lane and with being an unlicensed driver, Nassau County police said.
Police said an officer saw that the Blazer being driven by Jacaruso “was unable to maintain a traffic lane and almost collided with other vehicles” on Merrick Road — and instituted a traffic stop. During that stop, police said it was determined that Jacaruso had been drinking and he was arrested.
Police said Jacaruso has three prior convictions for DWI and one for driving while ability impaired by alcohol.
He is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.
