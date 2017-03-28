A Hempstead man who assaulted a 67-year-old homeowner during a break-in at his East Meadow home was arrested a short time later after a separate failed neighborhood burglary, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

Police said Julio Javier, 33, of William Street, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Monday after being stopped by officers as he walked along Lincoln Avenue — not long after the two failed burglaries and not far from the scene.

Javier was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespass.

He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was unclear if he was represented by an attorney.

Police said officers responding to a 911 call at a home on Front Street were informed by the victim that he’d been assaulted in his garage by a man wearing a black ski mask who injured his arm. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said that not long after, officers discovered that the assailant also had attempted to gain entry to a home on nearby Kodma Place.

Those officers then located Javier on Lincoln Avenue.