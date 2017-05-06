A Hempstead man was arrested Friday and charged with public lewdness for two incidents in April where he exposed himself to two women in Westbury, police said.

Chad Sabessar, 27, of Front Street, was driving a black Honda Accord on Rockland Street at Cambridge Avenue on April 20 when he pulled up to an 18-year-old woman and asked for directions, Nassau County police said in a news release. The victim walked over to his vehicle, saw that he exposed himself and then walked away, police said.

Three days later, Sabessar was again in his vehicle, this time on Cross Street and Linden Avenue and asked another woman, 45, for directions, according to police. When she approached his vehicle, she saw that he had exposed himself and walked away. The woman was able to get his license plate information and later identified him through a photo array, police said.

A Freeport police officer observed Sabessar in his vehicle on W. Seaman Avenue and Connecticut Avenue in Freeport, where he was taken into custody, police said.

Sabessar is charged with two counts of public lewdness and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead. Attorney information for Sabessar was not immediately available Saturday morning.

Detectives request anyone who has been victimized by Sabessar to call the Third Squad at 516-573-6353. All callers will remain anonymous.