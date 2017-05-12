HIGHLIGHTS Melissa Figueroa attended school board meeting before arrest

Elected in May 2016, she is up for re-election next week

Police said a member of the Hempstead school board was arrested on a marijuana possession charge Thursday night — about two hours after the board met and approved a contract for a new superintendent.

Melissa Figueroa, 37, of Hempstead, was driving on Lakeview Avenue near Ocean Avenue in Lynbrook at about 10:30 p.m. when a village police officer noticed she was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

The officer pulled her over and “smelled marijuana in the car and found a used marijuana cigarette,” Lynbrook Police Chief Joseph Neve said Friday.

She was given a desk appearance ticket to appear June 15 in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana, the chief said.

Figueroa, of Saint Pauls Road, said in a text message Friday morning that she was “set up,” and she said her attorney was handling the matter.

Before her arrest Thursday night, Figueroa was one of the three board members who voted to approve a four-year contract for incoming Superintendent Shimon Waronker.

The trio of Figueroa, board president Maribel Touré and trustee Gwendolyn Jackson form a 3-2 majority on the board and approved the hiring. Trustees LaMont Johnson and David Gates opposed the hiring. The board has been sharply divided along those lines this school year.

The vote came five days before Tuesday’s school board elections, in which Figueroa faces a challenge from Randy Stith and Deborah DeLong.

Figueroa was elected in May 2016 to fill out the remaining term of Ricky Cooke Sr. who resigned.

Figueroa is a property manager and freelance dive instructor. She has taught preschool and is a former teaching assistant.

Figueroa also is a trustee on the Hempstead Public Library board, and a member of New York Communities for Change and The Corridor Counts, both of which are community activist groups.