Three teenagers chased down a robber after he snatched a woman’s purse Wednesday night, Hempstead Village police said, and investigators suspect the man of targeting pedestrians in a rash of muggings since October.

The suspect, 52, a Hempstead Village resident, was arrested by Hempstead officers and transferred to the Nassau robbery squad, village police said. His name was not released, and Nassau police declined to comment.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s purse as she was walking on Front and Cooper streets and ran, said Hempstead police Sgt. Shayne Wellington.

Investigators suspect the man assaulted other pedestrians because his actions Wednesday night fit the pattern in recent robberies of pedestrians. He also matches the general description of a middle-aged man wanted in connection with several of the unsolved muggings, police said.

“He grabbed the female’s pocketbook and pushed her to the ground and attempted to flee,” Wellington said. “We have a pattern of robberies and the M.O. that took place today was the same.”

Except this time, three teenagers saw the man snatch the purse at about 8:30 p.m., pursued him, got the woman’s purse back and held the mugger until officers arrived, police said.

“We heard her crying for help,” said Kevin Saenz, 18, a senior at Hempstead High School.

He said he and his friends, Mozarp Lopez, 18, and Johnny Matute, 16, had just left Taco Bell when they saw the man hitting the woman and running off with her purse.

They raced after the robber for a block before catching him, earning a “great job” kudos from Hempstead officers, Saenz said.

The woman did not have serious injuries but complained of pain to her knees and was taken to the hospital, police said.

For months in the village, pedestrians or people waiting for public transportation had been held up, usually punched and shoved to the ground, and in one case, beaten with a bat, authorities said.

There have been 20 muggings of pedestrians between Oct. 3 and Monday, according to a police list of attacks obtained by Newsday. Most of the attacks took place at night but five occured in broad daylight, a police document shows.

Investigators believe one man committed nine of the muggings, while the other 11 don’t fully fit into the pattern due to variations, such as the color of the getaway vehicle and the number of attackers involved, the document shows.

Cell phones, money, wallets and purses were taken in the robberies, village police said.

Wellington said the serial mugger targeted Latino women, possibly because they might not have spoken English fluently and are often reluctant to report crimes.

In one of the more violent cases, a victim was walking to a bus stop at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 when she was attacked. As she tried to hold on to her purse, the robber kicked her in the stomach and pulled out a knife, according to the police document.

In another listed case with several attackers, the victim fell and passed out after being punched in the back of his head Dec. 28.

The pattern of muggings led police to boost patrols in the village, including with gang unit officers and robbery detectives, Hempstead police said.

Investigators were trying to positively identify the man arrested Wednesday and were expected to file charges against him, Hempstead police said. Photo lineups were also being planned to help victims determine if the man was the mugger in their cases, police said.

Officers also searched the area of Wednesday’s robbery for a gray vehicle that had been seen in several of the pedestrian muggings.

With Veronica Garcia