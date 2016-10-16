A Hicksville man who last month was charged with assault after police said he threatened a man and his 4-year-old daughter with a bat and knocked the child down, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly yelled at the father and his child from a car window.

David Wallach, 19, of 17 Atlas Lane, is charged with two counts of criminal contempt. He was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

According to Nassau County police, the Saturday incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the Stewart Avenue park of the Dutch Lane Elementary School in Hicksville.

Police said responding officers were met by the father and his daughter who said Wallach yelled at them from a car window while they were in the park although they have a stay away order of protection against him.

The order was signed on Sept. 16 and stemmed from a previous incident that happened in on Sept. 15 in Hicksville during which Wallach was charged with assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

In the Sept. 15 incident, police said Wallach threatened the man and his daughter with a bat and knocked the child down during a dispute that started when the victim “slapped” Wallach’s vehicle to warn him that he might strike them as he was backing up.

Police said that incident occurred at 12:40 p.m. as the father and child were walking along Atlas Lane and Wallach was backing out of a driveway.

Wallach jumped out of his vehicle holding a baseball bat and the father wrestled it from him but Wallach pushed the daughter and knocked her down during the scuffle, causing injuries to her back and neck, police said.

Police said Wallach afterward went to the man’s home and tossed baseballs at his house, breaking two windows and shoving the victim’s wife into a car when she came outside to see what had happened.

Wallach was placed under arrest when officers arrived at the home and found him standing in the street. The couple’s daughter was taken to a hospital for treatment.