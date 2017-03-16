A 22-year-old Huntington Station man faces stalking charges after he followed three girls and their brother home from school three times last week in Westbury, twice attempting to lure them into his car, police said Thursday.

The father of the victims took a photograph of the suspect as he stalked the siblings on March 8 — the third straight day he followed them, Nassau County police said.

Detectives then tracked and arrested William Renderos-Flores, of West Pulaski Road, late Wednesday and charged him with two counts of second-degree stalking, four counts of third-degree stalking, four counts of fourth-degree stalking and fours counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

The victims were identified as three sisters, ages 15, 14 and 11, and their 13-year-old brother. None of the children were injured in the incidents.

Police said that on March 6, and again on March 7, Renderos-Flores followed the four kids, attempting to “coerce them to enter his vehicle,” a 2007 Toyota, near Cross Street and Linden Avenue. On Wednesday, March 8, police said the father of the children was able to photograph Renderos-Flores as he followed the children again. Renderos-Flores then sped off, police said.

Renderos-Flores faces arraignment Thursday First District Court in Hempstead. It was not known if he was represented by counsel.