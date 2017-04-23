A husband and wife trying to cross Merrick Road in Massapequa Park on Saturday night died after they were struck by a drunken driver, Nassau County police said Sunday.
The names of the victims, both 77, of Melville, were not immediately released.
John Hartwig, 63, was charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of .08, and driving while intoxicated, police said. Hartwig lives on Spingdale Avenue in East Massapequa.
Homicide Squad detectives said that at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, the couple attempted to cross to the south side of Merrick Road just east of Park Boulevard when they were struck by an eastbound 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Hartwig.
Both victims were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.
Hartwig was scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.
