An Island Park mother who overdosed on heroin and crashed a car in Long Beach Wednesday is facing a drug charge for a stash she had and child endangerment charges for leaving her 8-year-old son home alone, Long Beach police said.

Kristie Steele, 31, was being held overnight by Long Beach police after they said she drove into a storage unit and snowbank on National Boulevard by West Market Street in Long Beach at about 9:45 a.m.

It was not clear whether Steele had retained an attorney; she is scheduled to be arraigned in Long Beach City Court Thursday morning.

Police and paramedics found her passed out at the wheel, administered Narcan to revive her and rushed her to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, police said, adding that they discovered she was carrying two glassine envelopes containing heroin and a syringe while she was in the hospital being treated for neck pain.

She faces multiple counts of first-, second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

The child welfare charge was added later, after officers learned that Steele had left her 8-year-old son at home in Island Park. Fourth Precinct police officers found the boy at the home alone and took him to his grandparents, officials said.