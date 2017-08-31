Suffolk County police charged an Islip Terrace man with second-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the June strangulation of his wife, authorities said.

Steven Strub, 39, of Carleton Avenue, is accused of strangling and killing Rachelle Weeks-Strub, 40, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Officers making a wellness check June 1 at a home on Towne Lane in Centereach found Weeks-Strub’s body in her basement apartment, police said.

Strub is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.