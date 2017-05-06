Two men took cash and jewelry from a Hicksville jewelry store early Saturday morning, Nassau County police said.
Police said 911 received a call for an alarm at East West Jewelers on 94 Broadway in Hicksville. When officers arrived, they entered the business with the owner and discovered that two men had broken through the interior wall of the adjacent business, Wardrobe Fashion.
The suspects took an undetermined amount of assorted jewelry and money during the burglary, which police said occurred between 3:47 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Nothing was taken from Wardrobe Fashion.
Second Squad Detectives request anyone with information about this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
