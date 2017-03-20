A Bay Shore woman with two children in her sport utility vehicle was intoxicated when she apparently lost control in Brentwood, struck a curb and overturned, Suffolk County police said.
Alba Alonso, 26, and the two children, ages 3 and 1, were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with minor injuries, police said.
Alonso was driving east on Candlewood Road near Fifth Avenue about 6:05 p.m. Sunday when she hit the curb and overturned, police said.
Her 2000 Toyota 4Runner was impounded for a safety check and she was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, DWI and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.
Under Leandra’s Law, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child 15 or younger in the vehicle can be charged with a felony. The law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed in an October 2009 DWI crash in Manhattan.
Alonso was awaiting arraignment later Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.
