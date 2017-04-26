An East Quogue woman was arrested under Leandra’s Law after a convenience store worker called police to report an intoxicated woman was buying alcohol, Southampton Town police said.
When police tracked her down, she was found to have her 7-year-old son in the vehicle, resulting in a felony charge of driving while intoxicated, police said.
Based on a description from the worker at the 7-Eleven in East Quogue, police on Tuesday located the 2011 gray Chevrolet Equinox on Montauk Highway in East Quogue, police said.
The driver, Shannon A. Brown, 37, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child, and was issued traffic summonses for failing to signal and failing to maintain her lane of travel, police said.
She was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.
Her son was released to a family member, police said.
Leandra’s Law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with children 15 years or younger in the vehicle.
