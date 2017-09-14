Two men bent on revenge ambushed a defenseless Levittown grandmother who “got in the way” Wednesday, slashing her to death before attacking her grandson and robbing him of money and drugs, police said.

Benjamin Lopez, 23, of Levittown, and Deangelo Gill, 19, of Uniondale, knew the grandmother might be home when they targeted her house, Nassau County police said Thursday.

“They went there with the intention to rob and act out revenge against the 24-year-old male that lived there,” said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, homicide unit commander. “They knew that the chance was they were going to meet the grandmother … And their intent was to kill her if she was there.”

Lopez and Gill were taken into custody blocks away from the home not long after the slaying, police said.

Both men pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder at arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead and were ordered held without bail.

Police identified the victim as Laraine Pizzichemi, 73, and said her unidentified grandson was hospitalized in serious condition.

“This poor woman didn’t have a chance to defend herself,” acting police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Thursday at a news conference. “She didn’t have a chance to say anything. She was attacked in her home by these two individuals and brutally assaulted and choked out.”

Police said Lopez and the grandson had a history of dealing marijuana together, and Lopez and Gill sought revenge because the dealings “went bad.”

Fitzpatrick said 911 got a call of an assault in progress at 1:51 p.m. from someone at the residence on North Newbridge Road.

Officers responded to the scene and found the 24-year-oldgrandson with severe lacerations. They also found the remains of the 73-year-old grandmother.

Nassau County police investigate the scene of a homicide in Levittown on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp Nassau County police investigate the scene of a homicide in Levittown on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

“They lurked around the house until they saw the 24-year-old male had left the house,” Fitzpatrick said of the suspects. “While he was away, they entered the rear half of the house and secreted themselves in the rear bedroom. When the grandmother went to her bedroom, they viciously attacked her. During this attack, they slashed her multiple times.”

Those injuries caused her death, Fitzpatrick said.

The suspects then ransacked the house in search of drugs and money, police said.

“While they were during this, the 24 year-old male came home,” Fitzpatrick said. “They then attacked him in the house, also cutting him and beating him. They forced him to show them into a safe, where they obtained a quantity of marijuana and currency.”

As this is going on, police arrive at the house and the two suspects flee out the rear door and over fences, he said. Police caught them on Blackbird Lane, Lopez’s residence.

Police recovered “what we believe to be a handgun, several cutting instruments and a large knife” suspected as being the weapon used to kill the grandmother, Fitzpatrick said.

The grandmother was pronounced dead at the scene. She had multiple cuts on her torso, police said. The survivor in the midday assault had lacerations on his forearms and was in serious condition, police said.

At arraignment the prosecutor said Lopez had a criminal history.

Gill has two active warrants, one related to an assault in Suffolk County.

Gill “told police of his cooperation in this event,” the prosecutor said. He was represented by Legal Aid Society, which generally does not comment on cases.

With John Valenti and Ellen Yan

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated Laraine Pizzichemi’s age because of incorrect information provided by police. She was 73.