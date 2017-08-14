A Lindenhurst woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning, just a block from where her brother was killed by a hit-and-run driver two years ago, police said.

Pauline Aluska, 54, was killed about 12:20 a.m. at Montauk Highway and South 13th Street, Suffolk County police said Monday.

Her brother, John Aluska, 61, of Lindenhurst, was killed by a hit-and-run driver at about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 28, 2015 as he walked on Montauk Highway near Venetian Promenade, police said. That case is still under investigation, police said.

A relative of Pauline, Diane Aluska, 55, was also killed in a vehicular accident this past Mother’s Day, police said.

Diane and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna, were walking on the sidewalk on Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst on May 14 when they were hit by a car backing out of a diagonal parking spot across the street, police said.

Just before she was struck and killed, she pushed her daughter out of the way, and her daughter suffered only minor injuries, police said.

“I have no doubt that she saved her daughter’s life,” Det. Sgt. James Murphy said at the time.

The driver of that car, Ann Riolo, 80, also of Lindenhurst, was not charged, police said, and that investigation is continuing.

