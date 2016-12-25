Nassau County police are looking for a group of men who they said assaulted a 32-year-old man outside a cafe in Elmont early Sunday.
Police said the man got into an argument that became heated with a group of four men outside Cafe Moments at 784 Elmont Rd. at about 4:30 a.m. One of the men in the group smashed a bottle and slashed the victim’s face and neck, according to police.
The group of men then fled in an unknown direction, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said the first man was described as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, about 27 years old and wearing a black bubble jacket and gray jeans.
Another group member was described as 5-foot-6, about 25 years old and wearing dark clothing. Police said the other two group members were dressed in dark clothes and one was wearing a washed-out blue hat with a brim.
Those with information about the incident are asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
