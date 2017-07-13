A Laurelton man who struggled with police after reaching for a handgun during a traffic stop in Roosevelt has been arrested, Nassau County police said.

Ethan Johnson, 24, was pulled over Wednesday around 5 p.m. when offices noticed him committing numerous driving violations while behind the wheel of a stolen 2017 Audi, police said.

During the traffic stop, Johnson ignored verbal commands from police and tried to drive away from the scene before officers entered the vehicle to stop him, police said.

A violent struggle ensued and Johnson opened the glove box, reaching for a .22 caliber handgun, police said.

Police were able to take Johnson into custody and no injuries were reported. An investigation revealed the 2017 Audi Johnson was driving was stolen, police said.

Police allege Johnson has also stolen several tires and rims from vehicles across Nassau including Williston Park, North Bellmore, Lawrence, Franklin Square and Garden City.

Johnson was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and several grand larceny charges.

He was arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. A Legal Aid attorney was provided, court records show. Bail, which wasn’t posted, was set at $15,000 bond or $10,000 cash. He is due in court again July 17.