Suffolk police said they arrested a man Monday in connection with the Wednesday robbery of a Chase Bank in Shirley.

Taylor Munoz, 23, of Shirley, is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip on a third-degree robbery charge, police said.

In a news release after the robbery, police said the suspect entered the branch on William Floyd Parkway near Tyne Road shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 and handed a note demanding cash to a teller.

The teller surrendered an unspecified amount of cash and the suspect fled, police said.