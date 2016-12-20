Taylor Munoz, 23, of Shirley, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip on a robbery charge, police said. (Credit: SCPD)
Suffolk police said they arrested a man Monday in connection with the Wednesday robbery of a Chase Bank in Shirley.
Taylor Munoz, 23, of Shirley, is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip on a third-degree robbery charge, police said.
In a news release after the robbery, police said the suspect entered the branch on William Floyd Parkway near Tyne...
In a news release after the robbery, police said the suspect entered the branch on William Floyd Parkway near Tyne Road shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 and handed a note demanding cash to a teller.
The teller surrendered an unspecified amount of cash and the suspect fled, police said.
