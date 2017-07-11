A 74-year-old sex offender was arrested Monday in Wyandanch after he “repeatedly” stalked young girls in the neighborhood, once exposing himself and another time attempting to entice a girl into his vehicle with “a bag of chips,” officials said.

Jeffrey Bernstein, of Sunrise Highway in North Babylon, was arrested on South 23rd Street at 8:32 p.m. Monday, Suffolk County police said. He was charged with three counts of second-degree stalking, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of public lewdness. He was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Bernstein is a Level 2 sex offender who was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation after he attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl into his vehicle, according to the New York Department of Criminal Justice Services.

A Level 2 sex offender is considered a moderate risk to repeat the offense, according to authorities.

Police said Bernstein’s latest arrest followed an investigation by First Squad detectives launched after the father of two young girls “reported that a man had been stalking girls in his neighborhood repeatedly” between last Wednesday and Sunday.

In a news release, police said: “The man drove through the area slowly, he stopped on repeated occasions staring at young girls for long periods of time. On one occasion, he attempted to entice a girl into his vehicle with a bag of chips. In another instance, he exposed himself.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

It was not immediately clear Tuesday morning if Bernstein was represented by counsel.