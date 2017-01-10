A Massapequa man has been charged with allegedly getting a woman to pay for damage she did not cause to his car and presenting her with a fraudulent estimate from an auto body shop, Nassau County police said.

According to detectives, the incident occurred on Jan. 5 when the 79-year-old female victim was driving her vehicle on Newbridge Road in Levittown and was motioned to pull over by Christopher Gabriele , 31, of Sussex Avenue, who was driving a black Acura.

Police said that when the woman stopped, she was approached by Gabriele, who identified himself as Tom Ray Jr. and claimed the victim struck his car in the Walmart parking lot in East Meadow. He then told her to pay $600 if she wanted to avoid a police report and filing a claim through her insurance.

When the woman told Gabriele she did not hit any car in the parking lot, Gabriele insisted she did and the victim became intimidated, police said. The victim went to her house and gave Gabriele $600 in cash and he returned to her home later that night claiming the damage was going to cost more and presented a fraudulent estimate from an auto body shop.

Police said the woman called 911 to report the incident and Gabriele was arrested.

Gabriele was charged with petty larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Detectives request anyone who may have been a victim of this alleged scheme to contact Second Squad Detectives at 516-573-6254 or call 911.